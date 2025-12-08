Norway police say suspect detained in shooting at shopping center, no injuries immediately reported

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian police said Monday that a shopping center in the capital, Oslo, was safe to reopen…

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian police said Monday that a shopping center in the capital, Oslo, was safe to reopen for business after a gunman opened fire inside. No one was immediately reported injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police, in a statement, determined that the shopping center was safe after the perpetrator, who appeared to have acted alone, fired at least one shot inside.

