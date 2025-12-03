Mexican President Sheinbaum to attend World Cup draw in Washington

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed she will attend the draw for the 2026 World Cup…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed she will attend the draw for the 2026 World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Friday’s event will also include U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as the three countries are co-hosting next summer’s tournament. On Wednesday, Sheinbaum said she spoke to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and confirmed her attendance.

“It’s a short event. The prime minister of Canada and President Trump will be there, and I will only be at the start to see which group we will lead, and then I will leave,” Sheinbaum said at her daily press conference.

This will be the first time Sheinbaum meets face-to-face with Trump. The two leaders were scheduled to meet during the G-7 summit held in Canada in June, but the bilateral meeting was canceled at the last minute because Trump had to return to Washington early to address tensions between Israel and Iran.

Sheinbaum said “it’s not yet decided” if she would take advantage of her visit to Washington to have a private meeting with Trump.

“If it were to happen, it would be a very brief meeting,” she said.

The World Cup kicks off June 11 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and runs through the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

