Flights at Edinburgh Airport resume after brief shutdown due to an IT issue

LONDON (AP) — Flights resumed Friday at Edinburgh Airport after a brief shutdown due to computer problems in the air traffic control system.

The airport says the outage was a localized issue that was not related to an outage by the internet infrastructure company Cloudflare. That outage brought down several global websites.

In a statement released on X, the airport thanked passengers for their understanding.

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s busiest airport and served some 15.7 million passengers in 2024. It is also the sixth busiest airport in the UK.

