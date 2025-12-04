Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against ex-premier Hasina’s son

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special tribunal in Bangladesh’s capital on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Sajeeb Wazed, the…

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special tribunal in Bangladesh’s capital on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Sajeeb Wazed, the son of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, over alleged crimes against humanity during last year’s mass uprising that ended his mother’s 15-year rule.

Wazed, who lives in the United States, was an adviser to Hasina. He is accused of shutting down internet access in much of Bangladesh during the protests and causing mass killings of protesters.

A three-member panel of judges headed by Mohammed Golam Mortuza Mozumder issued the warrant on Thursday. The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

The tribunal on Thursday considered formal charges against Wazed, as well as against former state minister for information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former law minister Anisul Huq and former private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman. The other three suspects are already in jail.

Bangladesh was rocked by weeks of student-led protests in July and August last year. Amid growing violence, Hasina’s administration imposed a curfew and later shut down the internet.

More than 800 people were killed and about 14,000 were injured in clashes between security officials and protesters. Bangladesh’s interim government reported. The United Nations in February estimated that as many as 1,400 people were killed.

Hasina’s administration collapsed on Aug. 5, 2024 when she fled the country to India.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in October, Wazed criticized the interim government’s head, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, for banning Hasina’s Awami League party.

He said only an inclusive election keeping the Awami League party in the fold could stabilize the country. Yunus said the party would not get a chance to join the race, which is expected to be held in February.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.