Udogie receiving support from Tottenham after alleged gun incident

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham is giving support to Destiny Udogie and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham is giving support to Destiny Udogie and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the incident involving the 22-year-old Italy defender in September, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license following the incident, PA said. He has been bailed while inquiries continue.

“We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”

Udogie started the 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.