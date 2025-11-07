Two hospital deaths raise the toll from a retirement home fire in Bosnia to 13 dead

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The death toll from a fire this week in a retirement facility in Bosnia has reached…

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The death toll from a fire this week in a retirement facility in Bosnia has reached 13, after two more people died in the hospital, doctors said Friday.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening on the seventh floor of a retirees’ boarding house in the northeastern town of Tuzla, sending people rushing out in panic. Eleven died that day as the result of suffocation from smoke inhalation.

Thirteen people still remain hospitalized, doctors at the Tuzla hospital said. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

Bosnian media reported that higher floors in the complex were occupied by elderly people who could not move on their own or were ill. The manager of the complex has resigned.

