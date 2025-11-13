Trump’s new ambassador Guilfoyle visits head of Greece’s Orthodox Church

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Kimberly Guilfoyle, the first female U.S. ambassador to Greece and a close ally of President Donald…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Kimberly Guilfoyle, the first female U.S. ambassador to Greece and a close ally of President Donald Trump, visited the head of Greece’s Orthodox Church Thursday, telling him he was the first person she called after being nominated to her new post.

Guilfoyle visited Archbishop Ieronymos II just over a week after she took up her new position in Athens. A former California prosecutor and Fox News host who was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr, the 56-year-old presented her diplomatic credentials to Greece’s president on Nov. 4.

“It’s wonderful to be here and I’m just very grateful that President Trump has blessed me with the opportunity to serve the United States here in Greece, for the relationship that we have and for that growing and blossoming going forward,” Guilfoyle said during the meeting with the 87-year-old archbishop.

Ieronymos extended his thanks “to the president for the opportunity that he gave us today. May God bless these relations.”

The new U.S. ambassador thanked the archbishop “for agreeing to pray for President Trump.”

“I just want to tell your beatitude I was very touched when I first got the nomination, we were able to speak on the phone, you were the first person that I called and it was just a very special experience,” Guilfoyle said. “It made me feel connected spiritually and supported and blessed by the relationship that I know we will continue going forward together to accomplish great things.”

