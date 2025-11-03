Train derails in northwest England with no significant injuries but major disruption

LONDON (AP) — A train traveling at 80 mph (130 kph) derailed in a remote corner of northwest England Monday,…

LONDON (AP) — A train traveling at 80 mph (130 kph) derailed in a remote corner of northwest England Monday, sending emergency services racing to the scene, but no one was seriously hurt, authorities said.

Railway operator Avanti West Coast said the train left Glasgow at 4:28 a.m. and was heading south when it derailed at 6:10 a.m. in Shap, a village between Penrith and Oxenholme stations in the mountainous Lake District region.

British Transport Police said in a statement that all passengers were safely evacuated from the train.

The North West Ambulance Service said its staff assessed all 87 people onboard, “with only four suffering minor injuries.” No one required hospital treatment.

Network Rail, which oversees Britain’s railroad infrastructure, said the train appeared to have hit a landslide, suffering damage but remaining upright. There has been heavy rainfall in the area in recent days.

“We believe the train was traveling at approximately 80 miles an hour at the point of collision and then stopped very quickly thereafter,” said Network Rail operations director Sam MacDougall.

Avanti said all lines on the main railway route that snakes from London up England’s west side to Scotland were blocked and there would be major travel disruption.

