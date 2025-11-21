Sri Lankan opposition rallies in first major protest against Dissanayake government

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of opposition activists rallied near Sri Lanka’s capital Friday to demand that the government…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of opposition activists rallied near Sri Lanka’s capital Friday to demand that the government fulfill pledges to ease taxes and restore order, in the first major protest against President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s administration as it marks one year in office.

Opposition parties accuse Dissanayake’s government of failing to deliver on his promises during last year’s election campaign, and say that it has instead politicized law enforcement agencies to stifle the opposition.

They say the government has failed to ensure the safety of the public and that crime has spiked in recent months. The government acknowledges there has been a wave of drug gang rivalry but denies that the public has been under any elevated level of danger.

Opposition parties are hoping to rebuild their strength after suffering defeats in presidential and parliamentary elections in September and November of last year. Dissanayake’s victory was seen as a rejection of the political old guard after an unprecedented economic crisis in 2022 blamed on decades of mismanagement and corruption.

Namal Rajapaksa, the heir to the once-powerful Rajapaksa dynasty that was severely weakened during last year’s election, told rally-goers that the government has neglected its promises to relieve tax and financial burdens on the public.

“We are gathered here today to urge the government to deliver what they promised,” Rajapaksa said. “They promised a lot, but they haven’t delivered anything. You can see how the frustration of the people are building up.”

The 2022 economic crisis created severe shortages and drew protests that led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the uncle of Namal Rajapaksa. Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $83 billion in debt — more than half of it to foreign creditors. Sri Lanka in 2023 secured a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout package and has reached debt restructuring agreements.

Dissanayake came into power promising to ease the stringent austerity measures such increased taxes imposed by his predecessor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, under the IMF program. He also vowed to eradicate corruption and punish those responsible for it.

His administration has provided some relief, including a reduction in electricity bills, but income taxes for professionals and businesses remain high despite growing public dissatisfaction over the tax rates.

However, Dissanayake also has taken measures to cut down state expenses. In September he abolished perks enjoyed by former presidents that included housing, pensions, transportation and an office and staff.

His government also has launched fresh investigations into alleged corruption and malpractice under previous governments, most prominently arresting Wickremesinghe on allegations of misuse of public funds. He has been released on bail. Dozens of other former government and political officials are under investigation.

The government also has said it cracking down on criminal gangs.

