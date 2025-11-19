South Korean ferry carrying about 270 people runs aground and injures 3

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ferry carrying nearly 270 people ran aground on rocks off the country’s…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ferry carrying nearly 270 people ran aground on rocks off the country’s southwest coast on Wednesday, leaving three with minor injuries, the coast guard said.

The incident happened when the ship was sailing from the country’s southern island of Jeju to the southwestern porty city of Mokpo, a coast guard statement said.

It said it received a report of the incident late Wednesday, and that the ship was carrying 267 people, including 246 passengers and 21 crew members.

The coast guard said it rescued all those on the ship after mobilizing about 20 vessels and a plane.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the vessel to run aground.

