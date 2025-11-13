HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $178.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFL

