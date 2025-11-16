Live Radio
Photos of the treasures in Rome’s exclusive Colonna Palace

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 5:02 AM

ROME, Italy (AP) — Every year, millions visit Rome’s famous sites, but few enter the exclusive Colonna Palace.

This private home-museum, spread across four wings over an entire block in the city center, opens only to small groups for a few hours on Friday and Saturday mornings. The palace, owned by the Colonna family since the 12th century, houses paintings, sculptures and a 76-meter (249-foot) Great Hall.

