HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Friday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm12, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The tanker company posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period.

