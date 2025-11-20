Mexican woman gets 20 years for robbery with violence in surfers’ killings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbery…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbery with violence in the case of the 2024 killings of an American and two Australian surfers, authorities said Thursday.

The Baja California State Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that a judge sentenced Ary Gisell Silva Raya on Wednesday in relation to the case of Australian brothers Callum Ryan Robinson and Jake Martin Robinson and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, whose bodies were found in a sparsely populated area 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Ensenada, Mexico.

The prosecutor’s office said that Silva Raya made contact with the three foreigners in the coastal area of Punta San Jose and “instigated her companions to rob them of their belongings.”

She was the romantic partner of one of the men charged in the killings of the American and Australians who had traveled from California to surf in the area.

The surfers were robbed and shot, and their bodies were then dumped in a remote well where investigators eventually found them.

The three men arrested on charges for the killings remain in custody awaiting trial.

