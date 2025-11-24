Man arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of stealing a car and then hitting 11 people, killing 1

TOKYO (AP) — A man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one man in…

TOKYO (AP) — A man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one man in his 80s on a pedestrian walkway, police said.

A spokesman at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, didn’t give the condition of the other people who were hit.

Japanese media reports said one woman was seriously injured, with earlier reports saying that a total of 12 people were struck.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle from a parking lot of a business, after fleeing from the scene, police said. Other charges, such as hit-and-run, weren’t immediately announced.

Japanese media reports said the stolen vehicle was a used car at a dealership. But police declined to comment on those reports.

Other details weren’t immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.