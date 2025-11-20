Dominican Republic court strikes down gay sex ban in the police and armed forces

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Constitutional Court of the Dominican Republic has issued a landmark ruling ending a…

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Constitutional Court of the Dominican Republic has issued a landmark ruling ending a ban that criminalized same-sex conduct within the country’s police department and its armed forces.

Human rights activists praised the ruling on Thursday, saying it was long overdue.

“No one should be discriminated against, not only within the ranks of the police and the armed forces, but in general,” said Manuel Meccariello, director of the Human Rights Observatory for Vulnerable Groups.

However, he said that the ruling does not mean police officers or soldiers would be allowed to engage in romantic relationships at work; they must comply with labor regulations like all other members.

While some welcomed the ruling made public on Wednesday, many in the socially conservative country decried it.

“What the country is experiencing in terms of morality, values and principles is concerning,” said Feliciano Lacen, spokesperson for the country’s main evangelical organization. “Allowing such depravity publicly and legally sets an unequivocal precedent, which is neither conducive to nor in line with…what we have aspired for the Dominican Republic.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the ruling, while the National Police said it did not have immediate comment.

Human Rights Watch said Thursday that it was part of the case and had argued that the criminalization of same-sex conduct violates international standards.

Police officers could face up to two years in prison and those in the Armed Forces one year under the ban.

“For decades, these provisions forced LGBT officers to live in fear of punishment simply for who they are,” said Cristian González Cabrera, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch. “This ruling is a resounding affirmation that a more inclusive future is both possible and required under Dominican law.”

Human Rights Watch said other countries in the region have taken similar steps, including Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela.

