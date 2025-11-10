Colombian governor says he survived an assasination attempt in oil-rich Arauca province

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The governor of Colombia’s Arauca province said Monday that he survived an assassination attempt while traveling…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The governor of Colombia’s Arauca province said Monday that he survived an assassination attempt while traveling between two towns in the country’s eastern plains.

Gov. Renson Martínez said on social media that his vehicle was shot by men using machine guns as he traveled between the towns of Tame and Fortul. He also shared a photo of his vehicle, a bullet-riddled, grey Toyota Land Cruiser, showing its left window smashed and a tire shredded to pieces.

“Thanks to the bullet proofing on our vehicle, and the immediate response of our driver, we survived this attack unscathed” Martínez said in a video posted on Facebook.

“We will continue to work with dedication because we cannot allow violent groups to intimidate the people of Arauca.”

The incident highlights increasing violence in rural areas once controlled by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the rebel group that made peace with Colombia’s government in 2016.

Smaller groups of rebel fighters and drug traffickers have attempted to fill the void left by the FARC rebels after they laid down their weapons, staging attacks on community leaders and politicians as they try to exert control over rural areas.

Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman said in a statement that while the perpetrators of the attack against Martínez have not been identified, they are likely members of one of the rebel groups operating in Arauca.

One of those groups, the National Liberation Army, ELN, has long fought for control of the oil-rich province, where it extorts local businesses and has also waged attacks on pipelines run by Colombia’s national oil company. Recently, the ELN began fighting against two groups led by former FARC fighters, for control of the province.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro has attempted to decrease violence in rural Colombia by engaging in negotiations with the nation’s remaining rebel groups.

But critics argue that Petro’s efforts have backfired because groups like the ELN have exploited government-granted ceasefires to regroup, rearm and recruit more fighters.

Colombia’s Interior Minister, Armando Benedetti on Monday condemned the attack against Martínez saying on X that the assasination attempt is an “attack on democracy.”

Benedetti has promised to increase the protection of local officials and political candidates ahead of next year’s congressional and presidential elections.

In June, Miguel Uribe, a popular senator and conservative presidential hopeful, was shot in the head during a rally in Bogota. The 39-year-old died from his injuries in August.

