A minibus carrying Chinese tourists crashes in Bali, killing 5 passengers

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A minibus carrying Chinese tourists sped out of control and crashed Friday morning on the Indonesian…

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A minibus carrying Chinese tourists sped out of control and crashed Friday morning on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, killing five of the passengers and injuring eight others.

The minibus was traveling from the southern side to the northern side of the island on a winding, downhill road. The driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and into a garden, striking a tree, said Ida Bagus Widwan Sutadi, police chief in the Buleleng regency.

“Due to the driver’s lack of caution when turning and descending, he veered off the asphalt road and into a community garden, causing a traffic accident,” Sutadi said in the statement.

The national road in the Padangbulia village area was dry at the time of the crash.

The eight other passengers who were reported injured were treated at two hospitals. The Indonesian driver, who did not need hospital treatment, has been arrested.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia because of poor safety standards and infrastructure.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.