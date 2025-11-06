6 Turkish journalists summoned over reports on imprisoned opposition mayor

ISTANBUL (AP) — Six leading Turkish journalists were summoned to testify to police Thursday in connection with allegations that they…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Six leading Turkish journalists were summoned to testify to police Thursday in connection with allegations that they disseminated false information in reports about Istanbul’s imprisoned opposition mayor.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul said police had been instructed to take the journalists’ statements as part of an investigation into the “Imamoglu criminal organization for profit,” a reference to Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

A statement by prosecutors said the journalists were questioned “on charges of publicly disseminating false information and aiding a criminal organization.” It did not make clear if the journalists were formally charged or face possible charges.

Imamoglu and dozens of officials from the Istanbul municipality were arrested in March over corruption allegations. The mayor has been held in prison since then. He has yet to stand trial on the corruption claims.

Imamoglu, who represents the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, is considered the main challenger to the 22-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His arrest led to the largest street protests in more than a decade.

The deputy chairman of the CHP opposition party, Burhanettin Bulut, said police arrived at the journalists’ homes in the early morning and confiscated their phones.

“This ‘de facto detention’ is a clear threat aimed at intimidating, silencing and suppressing the entire opposition and the free press,” Bulut said. “This systematic pressure on the press in Turkey has now turned into a witch hunt.”

The corruption case is one of numerous criminal cases against Imamoglu that could see him sentenced to prison and banned from political activity. Another case against him, launched on Oct. 27, alleges espionage.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office identified the journalists as Soner Yalcin, Saban Sevinc, Asli Aydintasbas, Rusen Cakir, Yavuz Oghan and Batuhan Colak. They have all questioned the legitimacy of the cases against Imamoglu, which many consider politically motivated. The government says the courts are acting independently.

According to Reporters Without Borders’ 2025 press freedom index, Turkey ranks 159th out of 180 countries.

