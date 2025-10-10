Violence erupts in eastern Pakistan as Islamists try to march on capital for pro-Palestinian rally

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Violent clashes erupted Friday between police and Islamists in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore after security…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Violent clashes erupted Friday between police and Islamists in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore after security forces tried to stop thousands of demonstrators from leaving for the capital, Islamabad, where they planned to stage a pro-Palestinian rally outside the U.S. Embassy, officials said.

The clashes in the capital of Punjab province began Thursday but intensified Friday after police baton-charged the demonstrators and fired tear gas to disperse them at multiple locations. Protesters hurled stones at officers in response.

In a statement, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, or TLP, claimed that two of its supporters had been killed and 50 others injured since Thursday. There was no immediate comment from the Punjab provincial government, which is headed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the niece of the prime minister.

The protest comes after Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to thousands of worshippers in Lahore at Friday prayers, TLP chief Saad Rizvi announced the march, saying, “We will now march from Lahore to the U.S. Embassy” in Islamabad.

“I will walk at the head of the long march. Arrest is not a problem, bullets are not a problem, shells are not a problem — martyrdom is our destiny,” Rizvi said.

Police officers were swinging batons and firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators near the main TLP office, according to witnesses, who said residents also faced severe difficulties because of the tear gas.

However, the demonstrators were staying along a highway in Lahore for a night, and TLP and witnesses said police were using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the rallygoers. In Islamabad, deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry told reporters that the demonstrators would not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any costs.

Chaudhry said on Friday that Palestinians were celebrating peace and TLP was still holding a violent rally. He questioned “TLP’s motive behind this protest.” He said all arrangements are in place to stop the rallygoers from entering the capital to create chaos.

Life disrupted

The violence has disrupted daily life in parts of Lahore, as residents struggled to reach home because of road closures and continued clashes.

On Friday, authorities shut schools, colleges and universities in Lahore, a city of more than 14 million people.

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has suspended mobile internet service in Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi as part of measures aimed at preventing demonstrators from reaching the national capital.

Authorities have also placed shipping containers along the main motorway, the main highways and roads leading to Islamabad to block protesters.

Lahore is about 350 kilometers (210 miles) from Islamabad.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert ahead of the march, warning of possible disruptions and urging American citizens to exercise caution.

“Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region,” the embassy said, adding that the duration of the protests is unknown.

It advised U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings, remain aware of their surroundings and keep a low profile.

Deputy Interior Minister Chaudhry said earlier on Thursday that the TLP had not submitted a request for permission to hold the rally. The group denied the claim, saying it had applied for permission for a peaceful march to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The TLP, known for staging disruptive and sometimes violent protests, has drawn criticism online. But many users have accused the government of overreacting by blocking roads even before the demonstrators began their march.

“Why are these demonstrators coming to Islamabad for the rally when the peace process has already started in Palestine?” asked Mohammad Ashfaq, 35, as he turned back from a road block in Islamabad.

He said he tried using longer routes to reach the city, but police had also blocked those roads with shipping containers. “Now I’ll have to figure out again how to reach my office,” he said.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

