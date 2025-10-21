Veteran US surfer dies while surfing big waves at iconic spot in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A veteran surfer from Massachusetts has died while surfing big waves at an iconic…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A veteran surfer from Massachusetts has died while surfing big waves at an iconic spot in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Robert “Bobby” Oldsman died Monday while surfing at Tres Palmas in the western town of Rincón, according to police and the nonprofit Rincón Water Safety.

The 72-year-old lived in Puerto Rico and was well-known in Rincón and among the surfing community.

Rincón Water Safety said he was hit by his board while surfing Tres Palmas and lost consciousness before anyone could rescue him.

A high surf advisory was issued in recent days and remains in effect, with forecasters warning of waves between 10 to 15 feet (3 to 5 meters) or even higher.

