Fuel truck explodes in Nigeria and kills at least 31 people, police say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A tanker truck laden with gasoline exploded Tuesday in north-central Nigeria, killing at least 31 people,…

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A tanker truck laden with gasoline exploded Tuesday in north-central Nigeria, killing at least 31 people, police said.

The explosion occurred in the Bida area of Niger State after the truck fell and as local residents rushed to the scene to scoop up spilling fuel, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement. He said 17 people also were injured in the blast and were taken to nearby hospitals.

In recent months, Niger State has seen a rise in accidents involving heavy-duty trucks, which analysts have blamed on bad roads and the absence of a rail network. The state serves as a major transit hub for commodities moving between northern and southern Nigeria.

An investigation was underway to identify the driver, the owner of the tanker and cause of the accident, the police spokesperson said.

Niger State Gov. Umaru Bago said it was disheartening to see that people try to collect gasoline from overturned tankers despite the danger. “This is yet another painful, difficult, and tragic one for the people and the state government,” Bago said.

In January, at least 98 people were killed in Niger State when people tried to transfer gasoline from a crashed oil tanker into another truck using a generator.

Scavenging gasoline has become common in Nigeria as fuel prices have soared following the removal of subsidies under President Bola Tinubu.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.