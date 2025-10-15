Tributes pour in for former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga, who has died at 80

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Raila Odinga, a former prime minister of Kenya, died on Wednesday in India, where he was…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Raila Odinga, a former prime minister of Kenya, died on Wednesday in India, where he was traveling when he suffered a heart attack.

While he never became president of his East African country — he sought the presidency five times over three decades — he was a larger-than-life figure in Kenyan politics and a revered statesman in the region.

Odinga’s followers affectionately called him Baba, a Kiswahili honorific usually reserved for a beloved father figure. Here are some tributes to Odinga, who was 80.

___

“Raila Odinga was a towering figure in Kenya’s political life and a steadfast champion of democracy, good governance, and people-centered development. His decades-long commitment to justice, pluralism, and democratic reform left an indelible mark not only on Kenya but across the African continent. He inspired generations of leaders, including myself, and citizens alike through his courage, resilience, and unwavering belief in the power of dialogue and democratic institutions.” —- Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission

___

“He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued over the years. He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties.” — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

___

“We have lost a father to the nation, a steadfast champion for the people, and a true son of Kenya. His legacy is not just in the political battles he fought, but in the peace he helped build. It is etched in the very fabric of our nation.” — Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Odinga for president in the 2022 election

___

“We have lost a brilliant leader, a global African, a peace-loving and solution seeker, whose influence and love were not only in Kenya, but in East Africa and Africa at large. This tragedy is not just for Kenya, but for all of us.” — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu

___

“(A) towering statesman whose legacy of democracy, justice (and) public service will endure. Somalia stands in solidarity with Kenya in this moment of grief.” — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

____

“Kenya has lost one of its most formidable leaders who shaped the trajectory of our beloved country. Africa has lost a leading voice in pushing for peace, security and development. The world has lost a great leader.” — David Maraga, retired Kenyan chief justice

___

“Raila Odinga was committed to the development of his own nation as well (as) prosperity and the silencing of the guns on our continent, as evidenced by his appointment by the African Union to advance peace in Côte d’Ivoire in 2010. He remained unwaveringly true to his principles and vision in the face of deep personal sacrifice and obstacles and remained a leader who placed the interests of his country and continent first.” — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

___

“Baba was the longest suffering political detainee in Kenya. At the heart of the struggle for multipartyism, Raila’s body bore the scars of the slings and arrows, bullets and batons, that no man or woman should ever endure. Yet, at each point of release from the detention cells and torture chambers, he would raise his arms up to the heavens, his fist clenched in determination; resolved that the tears and painful scars he personally suffered would yield to democracy and freedom for his beloved Kenya.” — Kalonzo Musyoka, a former vice president of Kenya

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.