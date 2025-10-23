Surfer in distress and rescuer both die in stormy weather in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A surfer in distress and a friend who tried to rescue him both died in stormy…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A surfer in distress and a friend who tried to rescue him both died in stormy weather off the coast of the Australian city of Melbourne, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday off Frankston Pier in southern Melbourne as the city was being lashed by wind gusts of up to 130 kph (81 mph), authorities said.

Police Detective Inspector Melissa Nixon said a 36-year-old British man who lived in suburban Frankston decided to surf in the wild conditions. The man’s surfboard was broken, but Nixon didn’t know how it happened.

The surfer’s friend, a 43-year-old Frankston local, tried to rescue him.

“The surfer was obviously in distress. He was struggling in the water after the surfboard broke. He wasn’t experienced at surfing … His friend obviously saw he was in distress and jumped in to help him,” Nixon told reporters.

A police rescue helicopter responded and pulled both men from the water, but neither could be revived.

One emergency responder was hospitalized overnight after taking in “a large amount of water” but was discharged on Thursday, Nixon said.

The two dead men have yet to be formally identified.

Nixon cautioned people against entering the water in unsafe conditions.

The strong winds brought down trees and branches and caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in Melbourne and elsewhere in Victoria state.

