Families of Spain’s flood victims voice sorrow and rage at one-year memorial ceremony

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Spain commemorated Wednesday the anniversary of last year’s massive floods that killed over 230 people as citizens continue to express frustration over what they consider to be a botched government response.

King Felipe VI led the national memorial ceremony, speaking along with three family members of victims who lost their lives when torrential rains flooded large parts of eastern Spain on the evening of Oct. 29, 2024.

The floods were one of Europe’s worst natural disasters in living memory, claiming 237 lives, with 229 victims from the eastern Valencia region.

Valencia’s regional president, Carlos Mazón, was jeered and insulted by several family members of victims before the ceremony for having bungled the handling of the floods. Some shouted “killer” and profanities at him. More people held a protest outside calling for his resignation.

Mazón has been slammed by citizens and political rivals for his administration’s slow response to the emergency, which included issuing a flood alert to people’s mobile phones well after rushing waters overflowed their banks and were sweeping away cars and destroying homes. It has also emerged that he was having a long lunch when emergency officials were meeting to manage the crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mazón spoke at the regional Valencia parliament upon declaring a day of mourning for the flood victims.

“We did the best we could in unimaginable circumstances, but in many cases it wasn’t enough, and today we again have to acknowledge that,” he said.

Andrea Ferrari was one of the 800 family members who spoke at the ceremony

“One year ago today our lives were changed forever, and we still feel the void inside us,” Ferrari told the moved audience.

There have been several large street protests over the past year calling for Mazón to step down, and the latest one drew tens of thousands of demonstrators a few days before the memorial. Mazón has clung to power nonetheless even though his management of the flooding remains a drag on the prospects of his center-right Popular Party.

The ceremony was held at a public museum in Valencia city, whose southern neighborhoods and adjoining towns were devastated. Cleanup efforts initially led by thousands of residents and volunteers took weeks to scoop up the layers of mud and debris.

The king shows his support

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, representatives from Spain’s other regions and families of the deceased also attended.

Mazón, King Felipe and Sánchez were pelted with mud when the three made their first joint visit last year to the disaster zone with many people still missing and neighborhoods without power and covered in mire. The king has since made several visits to the area and been well received.

On Wednesday, the king told the families attending the ceremony they still had the support of the state and the royal house.

“The queen and I want you to know that we are now and always with you all,” he said.

No politician spoke at the event that included a reading of the names of the victims.

Experts and the government said the deadly floods were a sign of the dangers of climate change that is driving extreme weather events around the world.

AP writer Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

