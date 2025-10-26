Soccer star continues heartbreaking search for lost beagle Halo in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aaron Ramsey’s move to Mexico has become a nightmare off the field as he continues to…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aaron Ramsey’s move to Mexico has become a nightmare off the field as he continues to search for his lost dog.

The Wales soccer star posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram showing the beagle with the message: “What I’d do to hold you one last time Halo.”

Ramsey has appealed for help in tracking down the dog and has offered a $10,000 reward.

“Please help us find Halo, he was lost in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato,” Ramsey said on Instagram.

The former Arsenal, Juventus and Cardiff midfielder moved to Mexico in July on a one-year contract with top-tier Pumas, which is currently 12th in the 18-team league.

Ramsey missed Pumas’ last match against Leon on Saturday while continuing the search for Halo, who he said went missing earlier this month after being left at a dog shelter in the city of Dolores, in Guanajuato, an industrial and agricultural state located in central Mexico.

His Pumas teammates and coach know how important the dog is to Ramsey.

“We are with him, let’s see what happens in the upcoming days,” Pumas coach Efrain Juarez said after his team’s 1-0 win against Lyon. “He has this issue, we all know what it is, with his dog but we are there for him,”

The search goes on

“We are still searching for answers. If you see a beagle in San Ignacio, Dolores Hidalgo, please message us,” Ramsey’s wife Colleen Ramsey said on social media.

Ramsey finished the final three games of the 2024-25 season as Cardiff’s interim manager after it was relegated from England’s League Championship to third-tier League One.

With 86 appearances for Wales, he helped his country reach the Euro 2016 semifinals.

