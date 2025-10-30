Read the statement from Buckingham Palace stripping Prince Andrew of his titles

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that King Charles III is stripping Prince Andrew of his titles and evicting…

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that King Charles III is stripping Prince Andrew of his titles and evicting him from his royal residence near Windsor Castle.

It follows growing pressure over revelations about Andrew’s friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the resurfacing of allegations of sexual misconduct from one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Here is the full statement from the palace:

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honors of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

