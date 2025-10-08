Puerto Rico police probe killings of 5 men tortured and left naked

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican authorities on Wednesday investigated the killings of five men whose naked and…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican authorities on Wednesday investigated the killings of five men whose naked and tortured bodies were left in public areas in a rare scene for the U.S. territory battling drug trafficking.

Three of the bodies were found piled up near a church in the northern city of Carolina, just east of the capital, San Juan, on Tuesday. Two of the three victims were identified on Wednesday.

Police found two other bodies on Tuesday in Santurce, a San Juan neighborhood. One of those victims was identified as an 18-year-old man.

Police have said all five bodies present similar markings.

“It’s probably related to drug trafficking, but we’re not going to dismiss other angles,” Police Superintendent Joseph González told El Nuevo Día newspaper.

Puerto Rico has long been considered a transit route for drugs headed to the U.S. mainland and elsewhere.

The island of 3.2 million people reported 344 killings this year as of Wednesday, compared with 379 in the same period last year.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.