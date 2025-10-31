Protests over Tanzania’s electoral results enter a third day

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators faced off with police in Tanzania’s commercial capital Friday to demand…

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators faced off with police in Tanzania’s commercial capital Friday to demand the national electoral body stop announcing election results that have sparked protests, leading to the deployment of the military and an internet shutdown.

State television was broadcasting the mainland results of Wednesday’s vote in which the Chama Cha Mapinduzi party that has governed Tanzania since independence in 1961 was seeking to extend its time in power.

Presidential candidates from the two main opposition parties were barred from running, and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan faced 16 other candidates from smaller parties who hardly campaigned.

The CCM retained the presidential seat in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, which remained calm Friday with a heavy military presence. Ferry services that have been unavailable for the last two days are expected to resume Friday.

The electoral commission in Zanzibar said Thursday the incumbent, President Hussein Mwinyi, had won 78.8% of the votes.

The opposition said there was “massive fraud” in Zanzibar’s results and announced it would reveal its next steps.

Hundreds of protesters faced off with police in the nation’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, on the third day of protests Friday.

Chaos erupted Wednesday afternoon as young people took to the streets to protest the harassment of opposition leaders and their limited election choices. Several vehicles, a gas station, and police stations were set ablaze by protesters.

The government has not commented on the extent of the damage or any casualties. Amnesty International has reported that two people were killed during Wednesday’s protests.

The protests have spread across the country, and the government has postponed the reopening of colleges and universities, which had been set for next Monday.

The army chief, Gen. Jacob John Mkunda, condemned the violence and said Thursday the military would work with other security agencies to contain the situation.

Tanzanians in the diaspora have been hosting daily X Spaces to analyze the protests and discuss ways of financially supporting the demonstrators.

