Photos show thousands of ultra-Orthodox men protesting military draft shut down Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men filled downtown Jerusalem in protest against plans to draft them into Israel’s military, creating a sea of black-clad demonstrators who sang, clapped, and carried signs vowing jail over enlistment. The protest shut down the city, halted public transport and closed major roads.

