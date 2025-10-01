Live Radio
Photos show the destruction and rescue efforts after an earthquake in the Philippines

The Associated Press

October 1, 2025, 8:29 PM

BOGO, Philippines (AP) — Rescuers check the rubble for survivors and bring out victims in body bags following a magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo in Cebu province, Philippines. The quake late Tuesday collapsed houses and buildings, killing dozens of people. The toll was expected to rise as rescuers reach hard-hit areas.

