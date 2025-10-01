Photos show the destruction and rescue efforts after an earthquake in the Philippines

BOGO, Philippines (AP) — Rescuers check the rubble for survivors and bring out victims in body bags following a magnitude-6.9…

BOGO, Philippines (AP) — Rescuers check the rubble for survivors and bring out victims in body bags following a magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo in Cebu province, Philippines. The quake late Tuesday collapsed houses and buildings, killing dozens of people. The toll was expected to rise as rescuers reach hard-hit areas.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.