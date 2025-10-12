Photos of the aftermath of torrential rain in Mexico

POZA RICA, Mexico (AP) — The death toll from Mexico’s torrential rains increased, as the fallout mounted from widespread flooding…

POZA RICA, Mexico (AP) — The death toll from Mexico’s torrential rains increased, as the fallout mounted from widespread flooding and landslides across the country. President Claudia Sheinbaum convened governors from hard-hit states to direct an emergency response plan Sunday and visited Poza Rica, Veracruz state.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

