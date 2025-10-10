Photos of open-pit coal mining in China

HULUNBUIR, China (AP) — China is the world’s largest coal producer and consumer. In 2024, the country produced more than…

This photo gallery shows the use of autonomous electric mining trucks at the Huaneng Yimin open-pit mine in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region. The mine has an annual capacity of 35 million tons.

