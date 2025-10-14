Photos of a colonel announcing military takeover in Madagascar after president flees

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A colonel from an elite military unit, Michael Randrianirina, announced that the armed forces are taking…

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A colonel from an elite military unit, Michael Randrianirina, announced that the armed forces are taking control of Madagascar, after weeks of youth-led protests over poverty, power outages and a lack of opportunities. Randrianirina made the statement after parliament voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, who fled.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.