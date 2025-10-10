MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester is saying its last goodbye to boxing icon Ricky Hatton. The former world champion died…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester is saying its last goodbye to boxing icon Ricky Hatton.

The former world champion died last month aged 46. His funeral was held Friday in the city’s cathedral and fans lined up as the cortège made its way through the streets.

Former boxing world champions at the funeral included Tyson Fury, Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Fans were outside Manchester Cathedral hours before the coffin carrying Hatton arrived.

“As a boxing fan, and as a friend of his, I think he leaves a massive legacy behind him because he was one of the biggest names in boxing from Manchester and the country as well,” Khan told The Associated Press.

Outside the cathedral, a brass band played Hatton’s anthem, “Walking in a Hatton wonderland,” to the tune of “Winter Wonderland.”

The crowd cheered as Hatton’s sky blue coffin — the colors of his beloved Manchester City — was carried into the cathedral.

Inside, there were moving tributes from his children, each greeted with applause from around 900 people in attendance.

Hatton, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead when police officers attended his home in Greater Manchester.

The cause of Hatton’s death has not been confirmed. Family and friends have spoken of his well-documented battles with his mental health.

‘Manchester’s favorite son’

It was a fitting farewell Friday to Hatton, who was personally known and loved by so many in Manchester and throughout the U.K. with his fans following in their thousands to watch his biggest fights in America.

“He was Manchester’s favorite son. He gave Manchester some of its greatest nights. Not just in sport, I’m talking about in general,” said another former world champion boxer Anthony Crolla.

There were also mourners from the wider world of sport, including Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney and Man City icons Mike Summerbee and Paul Dickov. Oasis star Liam Gallagher was also among the mourners.

Sky Sports commentator Adam Smith gave an emotional tribute, describing Hatton as a “working class hero,” a “people’s champion” and the son of Manchester.

“He was just a local lad,” said Ian Ramsbottom, who was among the fans outside the cathedral to pay his respects. “It was always his dream to be the best in the world. He never moved out when he got his fame and fortune.”

Hatton’s last fight, when making a comeback in 2012, was within footsteps of the cathedral at the Manchester Arena when a sold-out crowd watched his stoppage defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko.

The Arena was also the scene of his greatest triumph when winning the IBF light welterweight title against Kostya Tszyu in 2005.

Another memorable night came three years later when he filled the Man City stadium for a fight against Juan Lazcano.

But Hatton’s biggest fights were in Las Vegas against pound-for-pound greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao when his army of fans made the Vegas strip feel like home for Hatton.

“If you think what Ricky did, he took boxing to a different level, especially in Great Britain,” Khan said. “When he went to America that gave me the inspiration to go to America myself.”

