Iran releases French-German cyclist Lennart Monterlos

PARIS (AP) — Iran has released a teenage French-German cyclist who disappeared in June while riding across the country, the French government said Wednesday.

“Lennart Monterlos is free!” Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot posted on X.

Monterlos, 19, was taken into custody in Iran in mid-June. French authorities said that Monterlos left Iran on Wednesday afternoon and was on his way back to France, correcting earlier information from Barrot that he was already back in the country.

“The nation shares his relief and that of his loved ones,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X. “Thank you to all those who worked for this release.”

Two other French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, remain in detention in Iran. They have been held for more than three years in prison conditions that France likens to torture and on charges that Paris says are without foundation.

France has accused Iran of engaging in hostage diplomacy.

In their posts, Macron and Barrot called for their immediate release.

