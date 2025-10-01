Dominican authorities arrest 11 police officers in a rare move following the killing of 5 suspects

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have detained 11 police officers following the killing of…

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have detained 11 police officers following the killing of five suspected criminals during a police operation last month.

The arrests, made on Tuesday, are unusual in a country where police and military largely operate with impunity.

Among those detained are a police captain and two sergeants. They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday or Thursday. They have not been charged.

The killings occurred on Sept. 10 in Santiago de los Caballeros, one of the Dominican Republic’s biggest cities.

Police have accused the suspects of opening fire on officers first, adding that the victims were members of a gang suspected of kidnappings, drug trafficking and contract killings.

However, friends and family have disputed police accounts, noting that one of the suspects killed was a well-known barber in the community.

The killings sparked protests, and human rights groups demanded an investigation.

According to records from the National Human Rights Commission, more than 150 extrajudicial executions have occurred so far in 2025, surpassing the 80 recorded in 2024 in the country of nearly 11 million people.

The Office of the Attorney General is responsible for investigating police shootings, but activists note that doesn’t always happen, and reports of their findings aren’t always made public.

