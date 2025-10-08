Death toll in Madrid building collapse rises to 4 after 2 more bodies recovered

MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency workers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two missing construction workers in the rubble of…

MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency workers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two missing construction workers in the rubble of a building that collapsed in central Madrid a day earlier. The recovery brought the death toll to four.

The top floor of a six-story building under renovation collapsed and pancaked the floors below on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency workers searched the site overnight with the help of police sniffer dogs and drones, finding the bodies early Wednesday.

One of the four dead workers was a woman.

Another three workers were injured, with one suffering a fractured leg.

The facade remained standing and apparently stopped most of the debris from reaching the street.

Police are investigating the incident as a workplace accident.

In Spain, often older buildings are completely renovated inside while the facades are maintained in their original form.

