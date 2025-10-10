Curacao edges closer to first World Cup soccer appearance with 2-0 win over Jamaica

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) — Goals from Livano Comenencia and Kenji Gorre led Curacao to a 2-0 win over Jamaica on…

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) — Goals from Livano Comenencia and Kenji Gorre led Curacao to a 2-0 win over Jamaica on Friday to take the home side another step closer to its first World Cup appearance.

Comenencia opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and Gorre added a goal in the 68th for the “Blue Stars” that moved them into first place in Group B after three matches of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Curacao, which until 2010 was part of the Netherlands Antilles, a group of islands with internal autonomy, is coached by Dick Advocaat, who was at the helm of the Netherlands national team for three stints and has managed South Korea, Belgium and Russia.

With the win, Advocaat’s squad remains undefeated and has seven points, one more than the Jamaicans, who are in second place and are led by former England’s national team coach Steve McLaren.

Trinidad and Tobago, which had a comfortable 3-0 win over Bermuda on Friday, is second with four points.

Dante Sealy in the 10th minute, Tyrese Spicer in the 30th and Koby Henry in the 49th scored goals for the “Soca Warriors.”

Bermuda suffered its third loss in a row and is nearly eliminated with no competition points.

Twelve teams, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from regional qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

Also on Friday, Virgil Misidjan scored a goal in stoppage time and Suriname salvaged a 1-1 draw against Guatemala to take first place in Group A.

Darwin Lom put the Guatemalans ahead in the 75th minute, but Misidjan’s goal in the 94th minute tied the match.

Suriname has five points, and they own the tiebreak over Panama, which got its first win of the final round beating El Salvador 1-0 at home and also has five points.

Jose Fajardo scored in the 55th minute for the Panamanians, who played in their first and only World Cup in Russia in 2018.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.