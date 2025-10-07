Costa Rica’s electoral tribunal urges National Assembly to strip President Chaves of immunity

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica ’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal asked the country’s National Assembly on Tuesday to…

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica ’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal asked the country’s National Assembly on Tuesday to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of his immunity so he can face charges that he has been using his bully pulpit to meddle in upcoming elections.

The request came just two weeks after a historic vote by the congress to reject another attempt to lift the president’s immunity so that he could be prosecuted on corruption charges. Costa Rica’s Supreme Court had made that request of the congress.

The electoral court says that Chaves has repeatedly violated the prohibition on public officials participating in or referencing issues related to the election.

Chaves did not immediately comment publicly Tuesday.

Chaves has been backing his party’s candidate for the Feb. 1 presidential election.

On Sept. 22, the National Assembly fell short of the supermajority required to lift Chaves’ immunity. It was the first time such a vote regarding a sitting president had taken place in Costa Rica’s history.

Chaves has denied any wrongdoing related to the corruption charges and said he is the victim of a politically motivated prosecution.

