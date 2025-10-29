China closes a hiking area on Mount Everest because of heavy snowfall

BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities have shut down a popular hiking destination on Mount Everest in China’s Tibet region because…

BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities have shut down a popular hiking destination on Mount Everest in China’s Tibet region because of heavy snowfall and icy conditions.

Tourism officials said Zhufeng peak in Dingri county, where the Chinese side of Everest is located, is shut until further notice, according to an announcement Tuesday. Earlier in October, hundreds of hikers were trapped for days on Everest after a heavy snowstorm hit during China’s national holidays, a peak travel season.

The local weather forecast predicted snowfall and icy conditions into Wednesday, potentially a hazard for visitors at higher altitudes as even moderate amounts of snowfall can hamper trails and road conditions.

Earlier in October, rescuers ended up helping 880 people who were trapped at the altitude of 4,900 meters (16,000 feet). This included 580 hikers, 300 guides and other staff, according to local media. At the time, authorities in Dingri temporarily shut down the Zhufeng tourist area.

Mount Everest, called Mount Qomolangma in Tibetan, straddles the border between China and Nepal, and reaches a height of about 8,850 meters (29,000 feet). The peak attracts both hikers as well as climbers who attempt to scale it.

