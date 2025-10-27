Turkey signs multibillion-dollar deal with Britain for 20 Eurofighter jets

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Britain on Monday signed a deal worth 8 billion pounds ($10.7 billion) for 20…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Britain on Monday signed a deal worth 8 billion pounds ($10.7 billion) for 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

The agreement to enhance Turkey’s air capabilities was signed in Ankara during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first visit to the country. It marks the first new order of U.K. Typhoons since 2017.

“Our countries may sit at either end of Europe, but we’re strong partners, working more closely together now than ever before,” Starmer said during a signing ceremony alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“This will bolster security across NATO, deepen our bilateral defense cooperation and boost economic growth here and in the United Kingdom, securing 20,000 British jobs,” Starmer added. “I am proud that British typhoons will form a vital part of the Turkish Air Force for many years to come.”

Erdogan hailed the agreement as a “new symbol of the strategic relationship between us as two close allies.”

Starmer added that the agreement provides the option for the sale of more jets in the future.

Turkey and the U.K. signed a preliminary deal in July for the Eurofighters, which are manufactured by a consortium comprising the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain and led by Britain’s BAE Systems. The deal followed Germany’s reported decision to lift its longstanding opposition to the sale of the jets to Turkey.

Last week, Erdogan toured three Gulf nations and held talks on the potential acquisition of used Typhoons from Qatar and Oman. In addition to the 20 new Typhoon aircraft, Turkey plans to purchase 12 secondhand jets from Qatar and 12 others from Oman, Turkey’s A Haber news channel cited Defense Minister Yasar Guler as saying.

Starmer’s visit comes as Turkish prosecutors on Monday filed new charges against Istanbul’s jailed mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, accusing the politician seen as a key challenger to Erdogan of involvement in “espionage” activities. Imamoglu was arrested in March on corruption charges, which he strongly denies.

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, has criticized European governments for their muted responses to what they see as a politically motivated government crackdown on Imamoglu and other jailed opposition mayors. Erdogan’s government insists the courts operate independently.

Starmer did not address the issue. Earlier, his spokesman, Tom Wells, said the U.K. expects Turkey “to uphold its international obligations and the rule of law, including the right to a fair trial,” adding that London had raised the issue of the arrests with Turkey’s government “at a number of levels.”

“We have always been very honest with our counterparts over areas of divergence,” Wells said when asked about Turkey’s human rights record. “Economic partnership can coexist with frank dialogue on areas of disagreement.”

Starmer praised Turkey’s role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire and noted that the U.K. and Turkey are working together to implement the agreement “as fast as possible to put the region on to a better path.” Erdogan, in turn, commended Britain’s recent decision to recognize the Palestinian state, calling it a bold step toward a two-state solution.

Turkey views the purchase of Eurofighters and other advanced jets as an interim solution until its domestically developed fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet becomes operational. That is expected no earlier than 2028.

Turkey, a member of the NATO military alliance, also seeks reentry into the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program. It was excluded in 2019 due to its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems, which was deemed a security risk to the F-35 program.

Erdogan raised the issue of the sale of F-35 fighter jets during a recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Turkish officials have said Turkey wants to acquire a total of 120 fighter jets — 40 Eurofighters, 40 U.S.-made F-16s and 40 F-35s — as a transitional fleet ahead of the KAAN’s entry into service.

On Monday, Starmer visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ facility in Ankara, where he received a briefing on the KAAN fighter jet, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless contributed from London.

___

This version corrects to say that the new charges against the mayor were filed on Monday.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.