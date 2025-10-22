Brazil publishes Bolsonaro’s conviction for coup attempt, starting the appeals clock

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil ’s Supreme Court on Wednesday published the ruling convicting former President Jair Bolsonaro of…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil ’s Supreme Court on Wednesday published the ruling convicting former President Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup, starting the clock for filing any appeals.

Judges in September convicted Bolsonaro of trying to overthrow democracy and sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison. He has been under house arrest since August.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers have said they will try to appeal the conviction and sentence before the full Supreme Court of 11 justices. Some experts say it’s unlikely to be accepted.

The far-right politician Bolsonaro has always denied wrongdoing. He was convicted of attempting a coup after losing the 2022 race to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a plot that prosecutors alleged included plans to kill Lula. He was found guilty on other charges including participating in an armed criminal organization and attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law.

The trial made global headlines. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a 50% tariff on Brazilian imported goods and cited in part Bolsonaro’s case, which he called a “witch hunt.”

That triggered a sharp deterioration in U.S.-Brazil relations, which experts described as the lowest point in their more than 200-year history.

Relations have improved. Lula and Trump spoke on the phone and may meet this weekend in Malaysia at the ASEAN summit.

Bolsonaro’s co-conspirators, all of them former officials, were also sentenced for their roles in the attempted coup.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.