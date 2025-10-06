Avalanche in Slovenia kills 3 Croatian mountain climbers

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Three mountaineers from Croatia were killed when they were swept away by an avalanche in neighboring…

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Three mountaineers from Croatia were killed when they were swept away by an avalanche in neighboring Slovenia over the weekend, rescue officials said Monday.

The three went missing Sunday when an avalanche carried them off a trail on Tosc Mountain in northwestern Slovenia. They were part of a group of seven hikers from Croatia but separated from the group to move forward on the mountain, which stands 2,275 meters (7,464 feet).

“Sadly, I can confirm that all three climbers we found are dead,” rescue team leader Miha Arh said, adding that the climbers were buried deep in the snow in the rugged terrain in the Alps.

Rescue teams found the body of one hiker Sunday afternoon before suspending the search for the night. They recovered two more bodies Monday, officials said.

“We were hoping for a better news today, but unfortunately it isn’t so,” said Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, who traveled to Slovenia during the search.

Cold weather over the weekend brought early snow, winds and low temperatures to Slovenia, a small central European nation that is a popular mountaineering destination.

Slovenian authorities repeatedly have warned visitors to be careful in the mountains and avoid climbing in bad weather conditions.

