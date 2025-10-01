A collapse at a church under construction in Ethiopia kills at least 25 worshippers

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The scaffolding supporting a church under construction in Ethiopia’s Amhara region collapsed Wednesday, killing at…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The scaffolding supporting a church under construction in Ethiopia’s Amhara region collapsed Wednesday, killing at least 25 people and injuring scores of others, authorities said.

The accident happened in the morning at Menjar Shenkora Arerti Mariam Church in Amhara, northern Ethiopia, as worshippers gathered for an annual event celebrating St. Mary.

Many worshippers had climbed up the wooden scaffolding to see a ceiling mural when the support structure collapsed, according to witnesses.

“We all had gathered in prayers when all of a sudden the scaffolding collapsed and people starting falling from the ceiling,” witness Mikias Mebratu, who lost three of his friends, said at the scene.

Seyoum Altaye, a clinician with a local hospital, said the victims include children and elderly people. “So far we have confirmed 25 dead and over a hundred injured,” he said.

He said the hospital is seeking help from the Red Cross to care for the injured.

Teshale Tilahun, the local administrator, warned that the death toll could potentially rise. “It is a tragic loss for the community,” he said.

