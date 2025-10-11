11 Pakistani soldiers, 19 militants killed in clash in northwest near Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a hideout of the Pakistani Taliban near the Afghan border before dawn…

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a hideout of the Pakistani Taliban near the Afghan border before dawn Wednesday, triggering a fierce gunbattle that left 11 soldiers and 19 militants dead, the military said.

The operation took place in Orakzai district in the restive northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from the military.

The military described the slain insurgents as “Khwarij, ” a term which the government uses for militants it claims are backed by India, including members of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Baloch Liberation Army.

Pakistani authorities have long accused New Delhi of supporting separatists in Balochistan and Pakistani Taliban fighters, allegations India denies.

In a brief statement, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for attacking troops in Orakzai.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, most of it claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. The group, separate from but allied with the Afghan Taliban, has been emboldened since the latter group seized power in Kabul in 2021. Many Pakistani Taliban leaders and fighters are believed to be operating from sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for killing militants and paid tribute to the troops who lost their lives.

The military said the slain soldiers included Lt. Col. Junaid Arif and Maj. Tayyab Rahat, who “fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom” along with nine other soldiers.

