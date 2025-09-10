Wigan Warriors rugby club creates community garden as ‘safe haven’ to help combat suicide

WIGAN, England (AP) — Rugby League world champion Wigan Warriors has created a “safe haven for players, staff, fans, and…

WIGAN, England (AP) — Rugby League world champion Wigan Warriors has created a “safe haven for players, staff, fans, and the wider public” at its Robin Park Arena to combat suicide, the club said Wednesday.

Wigan icon Terry Newton took his own life in 2010 and a community garden has been created at the club’s training ground to commemorate the player.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. Helplines outside the U.S. can be found at www.iasp.info/suicidalthoughts.

Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski, who was a close friend of Newton, said the town, which is around 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Manchester in the north of England, has among the highest rates of suicide in the country.

“As a cornerstone of our community, we had both the responsibility and the duty to act,” he said. “Terry Newton was more than a player; he was the heart of our community, a teammate, a friend, and an inspiration. We will use his legacy to drive us to confront this issue head-on.”

The garden was opened Wednesday to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

It features a “Wall of Hope,” which has messages from players, with fans and members of the public encouraged to add their own this month.

“This initiative is about raising awareness, supporting one another, and ensuring no one feels alone,” Radlinski said. “It is also our way of honoring Tez — giving his family, friends, and former teammates the chance to remember the man who always had our backs, and reminding ourselves to look out for each other in the same way.”

