US renews funding for demining in Cambodia despite foreign aid cuts

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The United States will grant $675,000 for crucial demining programs in Cambodia, the U.S. Embassy said Monday, after a freeze on foreign assistance raised doubts about the future support for mine clearance in the Southeast Asian nation.

An estimated 4 million to 6 million land mines and other unexploded munitions littered Cambodia’s countryside during decades of conflict that began in 1970 and ended in 1998. Since the end of the fighting, nearly 20,000 people have been killed and about 45,000 injured by leftover war explosives, even though Cambodia has a worldwide reputation for an effective demining program.

Washington has contributed over $220 million since 1993 for demining operations and has partnered with the Norwegian People’s Aid and the Cambodian Mine Action Center, the U.S. Embassy said.

Heng Ratana, director-general of the Cambodian Mine Action Center, said that soon after February’s aid freeze announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington had issued a waiver allowing $6.36 million in scheduled aid to continue until November 2025.

He said the new funding was for mine clearing operations from November through April 2026. He expressed hope that a recent congressional visit and the signing of the funding agreement demonstrated Washington’s commitment to continued assistance for demining.

Cambodian deminers are among the world’s most experienced, and several thousand have been sent in the past decade under U.N. auspices to work in Africa and the Middle East.

However, neighboring Thailand has accused Cambodia of planting new antipersonnel mines along their border as part of a territorial dispute that led to five days of armed clashes in late July. Cambodia has denied the allegations.

Cambodia’s ally China, which has been vying for influence in Southeast Asia, also has touted its own contributions to demining programs in Cambodia.

