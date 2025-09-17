UN armored vehicle crashes in Central African Republic, killing 5 police officers

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A United Nations armored personnel carrier in the Central African Republic crashed and rolled…

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A United Nations armored personnel carrier in the Central African Republic crashed and rolled into a river outside the capital of Bangui, killing five U.N. police officers, a spokesperson for the MINUSCA peacekeeping mission said Wednesday.

The vehicle that was part of a five-car MINUSCA convoy plunged into the Ombella M’poko River before crossing a bridge, according to MINUSCA spokesperson Florence Marshall. The convoy was returning to another town after gathering supplies in Bangui.

All five officers killed in Tuesday’s crash were from the Republic of the Congo.

A search and rescue operation is now underway to recover the bodies.

The Central African Republic remains one of the world’s poorest countries despite its vast mineral wealth, including gold and diamonds. Rebel groups have often operated with impunity, thwarting mining exploration by foreign companies.

The country is one of the first in which Russia-backed Wagner Group mercenaries established operations with the pledge of fighting rebel groups and restoring peace. Wagner forces have served as personal bodyguards for President Faustin Archange Touadera, helping him win a constitutional referendum in July 2023 that could extend his power indefinitely.

United Nations peacekeeping forces and Russian mercenaries have previously been accused of carrying out human rights violations in the Central African Republic.

