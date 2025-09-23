Turkish authorities detain 13 in latest probe targeting opposition-run municipalities

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 13 people as part of a corruption investigation into concerts organized…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 13 people as part of a corruption investigation into concerts organized by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality — the latest legal action targeting municipalities run by Turkey’s main opposition party.

A statement from the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office said the suspects, including former municipal employees and owners of private event companies, were taken into custody on charges of abuse of public office and rigging of public tenders.

The investigation centers on 32 concerts held between 2021 and 2024, which allegedly resulted in 154.4 million Turkish lira ($3.7 million) of financial losses, according to reports by the Interior Ministry, Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board, and the Court of Accounts, the statement said.

Municipalities led by the opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, have faced a series of corruption probes this year, including the most high-profile one of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Regarded as president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival, Imamoglu was arrested and detained in March, triggering widespread protests.

The CHP has rejected the allegations, describing the legal actions as politically motivated efforts by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ’s government to undermine the opposition through judicial means.

The government insists that Turkey’s judiciary operates independently, and that the investigations are solely focused on uncovering corruption.

The CHP achieved sweeping victories in last year’s local elections, holding onto major cities like Istanbul and Ankara, while also making significant advances in regions traditionally dominated by Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.